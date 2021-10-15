BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Affimed were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 30.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 31.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Affimed by 116.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

