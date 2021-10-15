BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 61.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $307.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.45. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 23.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.