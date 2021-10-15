BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 143,270 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,270 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

