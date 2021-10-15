BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,832 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 48,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $745.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

