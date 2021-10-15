BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,433 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 193.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 61.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of SPNS opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.