BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 9,065 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Clarus were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after acquiring an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clarus by 90.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 124,448 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the first quarter valued at $1,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 252.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 66,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 89.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $922.40 million, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLAR. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

