BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.18 ($70.80).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €56.63 ($66.62) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €54.22 and its 200 day moving average is €53.68.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

