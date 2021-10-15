Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Underperform Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their underperform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBD.B. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.86.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.37. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.