Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Down 76.3% in September

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bonterra Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 49,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,027. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

