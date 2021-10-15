Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Down 76.3% in September

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Bonterra Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 49,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,027. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.30.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
