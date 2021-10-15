Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Seeyond

Seeyond reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,496.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,318.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,302.30. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

