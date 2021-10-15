Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.95

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.95 and last traded at $98.97, with a volume of 1204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

