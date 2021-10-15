Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

BQ opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Boqii has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 million and a P/E ratio of -222.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boqii will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boqii by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,516,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 2nd quarter worth $7,184,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boqii by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 665,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boqii by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 97,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. 12.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

