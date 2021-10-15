Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $13,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis increased its position in Boston Properties by 203.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 23,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 37.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

