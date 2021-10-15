Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $37.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.