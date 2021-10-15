Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after purchasing an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 619,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after acquiring an additional 546,944 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

