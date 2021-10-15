Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 135.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,820 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Northwest Bancshares worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

NWBI stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.