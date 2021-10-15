Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $4.09 Million in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after acquiring an additional 846,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Avista by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after buying an additional 528,586 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at about $19,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avista by 57.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 238,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at about $6,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $102,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $40.50 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

