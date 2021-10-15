Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 80.43%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.