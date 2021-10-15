Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 24,400 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.68% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $785.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.