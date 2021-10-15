Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 753 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $228,462,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $5,384,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

VRTS opened at $320.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 19.39. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.78 and a 52-week high of $333.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.02.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $210.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.