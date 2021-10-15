Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $4.68 Million Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 147,358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAFD. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

WAFD opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

