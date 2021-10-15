Brent D. Lang Sells 9,158 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $438,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

