Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of BLIN opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 35.91% and a negative return on equity of 75.93%. The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 358,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

