Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 1,099 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,497 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 39.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNV opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $830,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

