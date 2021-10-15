Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after buying an additional 110,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,744,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

