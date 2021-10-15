Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $1.61 Million in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Eargo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 334,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eargo by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eargo by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,833,000 after purchasing an additional 784,948 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eargo alerts:

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EAR stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $286.23 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Eargo Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.