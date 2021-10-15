Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Mesa Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 134,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $309.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.12 and a 200 day moving average of $270.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.84 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $325.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total value of $178,939.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total value of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,134 shares of company stock worth $3,372,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

