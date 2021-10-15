Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,047 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,329 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,752,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,605 shares of company stock worth $1,503,840 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.