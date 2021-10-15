Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 66,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $22.88 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $822.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

