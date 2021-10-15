Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.33

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 1326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWB. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $511.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

