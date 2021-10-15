BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSpire Capital Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. BrightSpire Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

