Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $40,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 214,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 141,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. 133,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,678,857. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.