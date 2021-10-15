Brokerages Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.03. Adient posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. 34,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Adient has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

