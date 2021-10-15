Brokerages Anticipate DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.65.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,058,752 shares of company stock worth $2,192,090,125. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in DoorDash by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASH stock opened at $212.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.75. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

