Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Healthpeak Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after acquiring an additional 223,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

