Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Ladder Capital reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a current ratio of 100.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76 and a beta of 2.19. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 276.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 350,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

