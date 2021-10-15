Brokerages Expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $970.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 750,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,859,000 after buying an additional 216,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 126,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,674,000 after acquiring an additional 117,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

