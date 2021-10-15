Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce $3.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.10 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $3.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $16.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $24.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million.

CLSD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,843. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

