Brokerages Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.33). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

ELMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELMS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.20. 12,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,075. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

