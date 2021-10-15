Brokerages Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.33). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.
Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ELMS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.20. 12,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,075. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.89.
About Electric Last Mile Solutions
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.