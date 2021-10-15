Brokerages Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBYI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 517.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 76,049 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. 65 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,281. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $253.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

