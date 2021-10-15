Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price at $34.46

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.27.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,449,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,523,861. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 418.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,230 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 57,504 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 63,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

