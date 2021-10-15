Brokerages Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price at $68.32

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.32.

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.69. 11,448,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,529,270. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,922 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.