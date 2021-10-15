Brokerages Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target at $23.86

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 23.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 550,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,598. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

