Brokerages Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Price Target at $55.83

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NUS opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

