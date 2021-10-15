Brokerages Set PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) PT at $51.00

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $152,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,309 shares of company stock worth $12,586,714 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 492,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 707,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 120,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMVP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,579. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

