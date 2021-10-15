Brokerages Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT at $312.91

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $8.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $325.88. 737,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,991. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.14 and its 200 day moving average is $296.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last 90 days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

