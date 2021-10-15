Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price at C$71.36

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.08.

RCI.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$52.15 and a 1 year high of C$67.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$61.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

