Brokers Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KNT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

TSE:KNT opened at C$6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.78. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.74.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.52 million.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

