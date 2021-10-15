Brokers Issue Forecasts for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.00 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,579,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 17,823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 250,569 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.