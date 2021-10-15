Brokers Set Expectations for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.18 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSL. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.16.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$8.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.18.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

